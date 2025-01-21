A Video Of Megan Fox Filming Transformers In 2006 Is Going Viral, But I’m Just Cracking Up Over The Song Choice

Megan Fox has been laying pretty low since news broke that she and Machine Gun Kelly ended their relationship , with that announcement coming just a month after they announced she’s having a baby . Fox may be ducking the spotlight for now, but the star of one of the best sexy horror movies of all time must still be on the minds of many of her fans, because a throwback video from the set of 2007’s Transformers is going viral. More than 100,000 people have allowed themselves to be mesmerized by the actress’ slow walk and skimpy outfit, but I just can’t stop cracking up at the song.

I’m honestly not sure why this gem of a movie clip is circulating on this day, 19 years after Transformers was shot (as if one needs a reason to celebrate peak Megan Fox simply being peak Megan Fox), but here we are, 100K+ views on X (Twitter) later, watching Shia LaBeouf’s Sam roll up on Mikaela Banes:

Megan Fox shooting Transformers (2006) pic.twitter.com/vvS1PF8dXfJanuary 10, 2025

As random as it may seem for this Megan Fox thirst trap video from the 2007 movie (which, if you’re ranking the Transformers movies , probably shows up in the middle) to be popping up on our social media feeds, nothing is more out of context in this clip than the song playing over it.

No, you haven’t stumbled into the club on ‘90s Flashback Night; that tune you hear is “Rhythm Is a Dancer” by none other than the German Eurodance group Snap! (The exclamation point is theirs, not mine.) The 1992 hit was a staple at dance parties throughout the decade, but I’ve got to admit it’s been a while I’ve heard that one queued up.

I can’t quite figure out the connection between the lyrics and the Michael Bay action flick either, which makes it all the more hilarious how many people are watching this 9-second video — probably over and over, too, as I have now admittedly done. Those two pop culture moments are not even of the same decade!

One has to wonder if looking back at her very, very ‘00s wardrobe from Transformers — one of Megan Fox’s coolest movies — would cause her to experience the same level of cringe that she did when revisiting an old interview from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen , but I have to say there are probably 100,000 or so people who don’t have any hangups with it.

We haven’t heard much from the actress lately, after news broke that she and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up following a fight they had while vacationing over the Thanksgiving holiday. Megan Fox supposedly found text messages from other women on MGK’s phone — a move that prompted Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green to say the rapper needed to “grow up” — which caused her to end the relationship, despite allegedly not being able to fathom the idea of this happening while she’s pregnant .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors