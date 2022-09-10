'Weird: The Al Yankovich Story' Video Review | TIFF 2022
Watch CinemaBlend's review of the premiere of Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovich Story' at TIFF 2022.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm this week, and our very own Mike Reyes is here to give his full, spoiler-free review.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:56 - An Incredible, Quirky Cast of Characters
03:37 - All-Star Cameos
04:54 - An Instant Midnight Classic
06:37 - Star Rating & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.