'Weird: The Al Yankovich Story' Video Review | TIFF 2022

By Sean O'Connell, Gabriel Kovacs, Mike Reyes
published

Watch CinemaBlend's review of the premiere of Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovich Story' at TIFF 2022.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm this week, and our very own Mike Reyes is here to give his full, spoiler-free review.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:56 - An Incredible, Quirky Cast of Characters

03:37 - All-Star Cameos

04:54 - An Instant Midnight Classic

06:37 - Star Rating & Outro

Sean O'Connell
Sean O'Connell
Managing Editor

Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.