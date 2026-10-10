There’s Fresh Tea On Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship After They Wore Those Matching Rings

Four years after Bradley Cooper’s relationship with Irina Shayk ended , he reportedly began dating Gigi Hadid in 2023. Around that time, it was alleged that Cooper and Hadid were holding up just fine and that the two were keeping their romance low-key and getting “more serious.” This past summer, the pair really turned heads when they seemed to be taking a page out of Tom Holland and Zendaya's book . Hadid and Cooper did that by wearing matching bands , leading to marriage speculation. Now, insiders are dropping fresh tea about their relationship status.

In August, Bradley Cooper (51) and Gigi Hadid (31) were spotted walking in Paris and wearing Boucheron wedding bands. So does this mean the A-list couple tied the knot? Insiders spoke to Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack , and if one of them is to be believed, Cooper and Hadid have taken things to the next level:

Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife. Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.

If this marriage claim were true, it would mark a major turn from what was reported last year. Back in 2025, insiders speculated claimed Cooper and Hadid were not ready to take that “big step” towards marriage due to their work and family priorities. However, during the following summer, insiders alleged that the Maestro star was considering proposing to Hadid and wanted to start a family with her.

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Still, it’s important to note that neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed or denied anything about whether they've tied the knot. As for why there’s allegedly cloak-and-dagger around Cooper and Hadid’s supposed wedding, another source alleged to Shuter that the two apparently didn’t want media attention on their supposed nuptials:

They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding. They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.

In theory, it would be understandable that they'd want to keep something as personal as marriage within the company of loved ones rather than the world. The aforementioned Zendaya and Holland also kept their wedding tightly under wraps.

When the A Star is Born actor/director and the Maybelline spokesmodel first got together, it was rumored that their romance was putting a damper on Cooper’s friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio , who was linked with Hadid from 2022 to 2023. However, sources later said those rumors were “completely ridiculous.” Needless to say, there's been a keen level of scrutiny surrounding this celebrity romance.

The second source also claimed to Naughty But Nice why Cooper and Hadid reportedly kept their purported wedding a secret:

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They know people have noticed. They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.

Up to this point, Hadid and Cooper have kept their relationship low-key and have rarely discussed each other publicly. As previously mentioned, Cooper has been in a high-profile relationship, and the same is also true for Hadid. The Vogue model was previously involved with Zayn Malik -- with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Khai -- from 2015 to 2021. Meanwhile, Cooper also shares 9-year-old Lea with Shayk.

Despite these latest claims about Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, we'll have to wait for official confirmation from them or their representatives. Whatever the case, though, hopefully, both stars are enjoying their relationship the way they see fit.