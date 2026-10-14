The Internet Thought MGK Was Publicly Regretting What Happened With Megan Fox. Not So Fast
Let's clear this up.
For a long time, MGK and Megan Fox were one Hollywood’s most fashionable and compelling couples, but they’ve been reportedly been broken up since late 2024. However, since they share a daughter, Saga Blade, there always seems to be chatter about these two and a potential rekindling. And, this week, a lot of people believed that MGK went online to publicly show regret over “fumbling” Fox. But, hold up!
What The Internet Thought MGK Said About Megan Fox
This week, over a million people saw a post on X that seemed to quote MGK (36) getting honest about his break up with Fox (40). Said post reads as follows:
Interestingly enough, Megan Fox had just gone viral the other day for sultry photos in a silver bikini. The pics helped launch her new OnlyFans-type page for exclusive content. The tweet may have fooled a lot of people, but MGK never posted those words. Under the post, he wrote this in response to it making rounds:
The first tweet is definitely out of character of what the punk singer would post anyways. His feelings are usually reserved for his chart-making music. But, unfortunately, it’s easier than ever for people to fake tweets with posts like this. What happened here is a reminder to your own some double take with what you see online these days.
What’s Reportedly Going On With MGK And Megan Fox
MGK’s actual thoughts on Megan Fox remain private, but there have been some recent reports about how these exes are reportedly doing. According to an insider, MGK “gave up on pursuing a romantic relationship” with Fox “several months ago” after coming to terms with their “toxic tendencies”.
Lately, it's also been rumored that MGK and Dakota Johnson are in the early dating stages. Fox, on the other hand, reportedly thinks of herself as “a full-time mom” and doesn’t have much time for dating right now. While that may be true, Fox has been all over the internet these days between being the face of ad campaigns with soap brand Dr. Squatch along with one with Ro.Sparks, which sells erectile dysfunction medication to men.
Fox and MGK may be on their own separate romantic paths going forward, but it’s clear their shared connection isn’t losing any steam within the public eye. At the very least, thanks to MGK, we can squash the assumption that he's in his feelings over no longer being with Fox.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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