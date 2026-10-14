The Internet Thought MGK Was Publicly Regretting What Happened With Megan Fox. Not So Fast

For a long time, MGK and Megan Fox were one Hollywood’s most fashionable and compelling couples, but they’ve been reportedly been broken up since late 2024. However, since they share a daughter, Saga Blade, there always seems to be chatter about these two and a potential rekindling. And, this week, a lot of people believed that MGK went online to publicly show regret over “fumbling” Fox. But, hold up!

What The Internet Thought MGK Said About Megan Fox

This week, over a million people saw a post on X that seemed to quote MGK (36) getting honest about his break up with Fox (40). Said post reads as follows:

Seeing these new pictures of megan genuinely makes me wanna throw my phone into a fucking wall. i had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to fuck it all up. imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. i’ll never forgive myself for that shit.

Interestingly enough, Megan Fox had just gone viral the other day for sultry photos in a silver bikini. The pics helped launch her new OnlyFans-type page for exclusive content. The tweet may have fooled a lot of people, but MGK never posted those words. Under the post, he wrote this in response to it making rounds:

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that tweet is faker than a pair of tits

The first tweet is definitely out of character of what the punk singer would post anyways. His feelings are usually reserved for his chart-making music. But, unfortunately, it’s easier than ever for people to fake tweets with posts like this. What happened here is a reminder to your own some double take with what you see online these days.

What’s Reportedly Going On With MGK And Megan Fox

MGK’s actual thoughts on Megan Fox remain private, but there have been some recent reports about how these exes are reportedly doing. According to an insider, MGK “gave up on pursuing a romantic relationship” with Fox “several months ago” after coming to terms with their “toxic tendencies”.

Lately, it's also been rumored that MGK and Dakota Johnson are in the early dating stages. Fox, on the other hand, reportedly thinks of herself as “a full-time mom” and doesn’t have much time for dating right now. While that may be true, Fox has been all over the internet these days between being the face of ad campaigns with soap brand Dr. Squatch along with one with Ro.Sparks, which sells erectile dysfunction medication to men.

Fox and MGK may be on their own separate romantic paths going forward, but it’s clear their shared connection isn’t losing any steam within the public eye. At the very least, thanks to MGK, we can squash the assumption that he's in his feelings over no longer being with Fox.