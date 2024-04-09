Suki Waterhouse Posts Mirror Selfies, Shares Postpartum Experience After Having Child With Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse shares a candid and sweet update about postpartum.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are a famously private couple. They didn’t make their red carpet debut until December 2022 after years of dating, and they were able to keep the fact that they were about to have a child a secret for quite a while. Now, following Waterhouse’s pregnancy, she’s shared a few details about life as a new mom, and most recently she candidly and sweetly posted some mirror selfies and an update about her postpartum experience.
The Daisy Jones and The Six actress posted this update a few days after uploading her first image with her little one on Instagram. In a set of three mirror selfies, Waterhouse showed what she looks like postpartum, and noted in her caption that she’s “proud” of everything her body has “achieved.” Check out the sweet post:
A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)
A photo posted by on
Honestly, she looks radiant, and I adore how candid she’s being both in her caption and the photos. Holding a bottle in one hand while wearing a cardigan over a bra and underwear, Suki Waterhouse gave us a glimpse into her life as a new mom. She also reflected on the journey she’s been on so far, writing:
Many of Waterhouse’s famous friends and followers commented on the post too, showing their love for her and her little one. From Emily Ratajkowski to her Daisy Jones and The Six castmate Sam Claflin, there was a lot of love in the comments:
- ❤❤❤ -Emily Ratajkowski
- fuck yeah sister! so proud of you! 🙌 -Sam Claflin
- 😍-Paris Hilton
- ❤️ -Bella Thorne
- God Bless! Child birth ain’t for sissies 😍😍😍 Congrats Momma!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 -Lisa Rinna
- ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Lily Aldridge
I’m with all these celebs, Suki Waterhouse’s post is lovely, and as she said, childbirth is something she should be extremely proud of.
While we haven’t seen how her partner, Robert Pattinson, is doing as a new dad, this sneak peek into Waterhouse’s life gives us an idea of how parenthood is going.
Along with being new parents, rumors have been swirling that Pattinson and Waterhouse are engaged. Those really picked up in December of 2023, however, nothing has been confirmed. Even though we don’t know if they’re preparing to tie the knot though, we do know that The Batman actor sold his bachelor pad ahead of their baby’s birth, and it seems like parenthood is going well considering the singer/actress’s update.
Adding to being a new mother, Suki Waterhouse is staying busy professionally. After starring in Daisy Jones and The Six, the actress’s music career has really taken off. In January, she released her single “OMG,” and on April 11, per her IG, it seems like another song called “My Fun” will be dropped. Overall, it looks like she’s thriving both personally and professionally right now, and I absolutely love that for her.
As we learn more about Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s lives as new parents and we get updates about their respective careers we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
