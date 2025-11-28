Win a Blu-ray of The Toxic Avenger

Spewed out by Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Entertainment, The Toxic Avenger first polluted our screens back in 1984. The new reboot of the franchise boasts rather better production values, and a surprisingly starry cast.

Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze, the janitor at a chemical factory who plunges into a pool of toxic waste and mutates into a misshapen superhero. Kevin Bacon lends OTT support as a sleazy CEO, while Elijah Wood goes full Igor as his henchman.

SFX’s reviewer said: “Enough decapitation, limb-lopping and disembowelment to scare off most mainstream viewers... deserves kudos for the constant stream of quips and sight gags that spew forth like effluence from a busted sewage pipe”.

The Toxic Avenger is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, in an “unrated” cut. Bonuses include director’s commentary, three sizeable featurettes (86 minutes), and the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

We have five Blu-ray copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.





