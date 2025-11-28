Win a Blu-ray of The Toxic Avenger
Spewed out by Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Entertainment, The Toxic Avenger first polluted our screens back in 1984. The new reboot of the franchise boasts rather better production values, and a surprisingly starry cast.
Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze, the janitor at a chemical factory who plunges into a pool of toxic waste and mutates into a misshapen superhero. Kevin Bacon lends OTT support as a sleazy CEO, while Elijah Wood goes full Igor as his henchman.
SFX’s reviewer said: “Enough decapitation, limb-lopping and disembowelment to scare off most mainstream viewers... deserves kudos for the constant stream of quips and sight gags that spew forth like effluence from a busted sewage pipe”.
The Toxic Avenger is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, in an “unrated” cut. Bonuses include director’s commentary, three sizeable featurettes (86 minutes), and the San Diego Comic-Con panel.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
