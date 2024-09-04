Zac Efron’s A24 Thriller Just Landed A Bridgerton Alum, And I Can’t Wait To See These Two Share The Screen

In July, we learned that Zac Efron has landed his next movie role with A24 as the star of a book adaptation called Famous. After the actor earned rave reviews for his last movie with the company, The Iron Claw, it felt like an exciting move for Efron – especially after he got to explore some levity for Netflix’s A Family Affair. But now that his first co-star has been found, I’m even more excited about one of A24’s upcoming movies .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor Just Joined Zac Efron’s Next Movie

Bridgerton alum Phoebe Dynevor has been cast to work alongside Zac Efron in Famous, per Deadline . The actress famously starred in the first season of the Netflix regency romance alongside Regé-Jean Page before reprising the role as a supporting character in Season 2. I’ve since been really excited for the actress blowing up in more roles, but I haven’t seen her in a ton of things since then.

She was amazing in the Fair Play cast and has been open about losing out to playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman . Now she’s got herself an exciting gig by starring alongside a verified movie star in an intriguing premise that very much has something to say about being a celebrity.

What Is Famous About And Why I’m Excited For This Pair Up

More Zac Efron (Image credit: New Line Cinema) I Asked Zac Efron About What Roles He Gets Stopped About, But I Was Not Expecting His Reaction To Hairspray

Famous is based on the novel of the same title by Blake Crouch, who is a bestselling author you may also know from his Wayward Pines trilogy or Dark Matter, which recently became an Apple TV+ series. In the movie, Efron is set to play two characters: one is Lance Dunkquist, a 38-year-old man who lives in his parents' basement who plots to embody his celebrity look alike, James Jansen, by making the trek to Los Angeles.

Creepy, right? Now I haven’t read the book myself, but it sounds like a wild premise that will allow Zac Efron to really use those acting chops to play totally against type and then transform into the movie star he is known to be, with a twist. I love that Phoebe Dynevor was cast because it’s totally against type from her roots in Bridgerton, too.

Sure, the actress could have gone for a sweet romantic comedy after starring in the Netflix phenomenon, but Famous sounds like it will challenge her, and I’m interested to see how her dynamic with Efron’s characters goes. Dynevor has also been busy at work doing a few projects, like Neil Burger’s Inheritance and a movie called Anniversary with McKenna Grace, Zoey Deutch, Diane Lane and Dylan O’Brien. Both of those are thrillers, too!

We don’t know right now when Famous will film or be released, but this pair-up has me more interested in what the two actors will have up their sleeves for this interestingly different movie for the both of them.