Zendaya Weighs In About Breaking The Internet With A Jumpsuit And A Bowler Hat On The Red Carpet

I think it’s safe to say that Zendaya is a style icon. She always looks stunning on the red carpet and has and has had some memorable looks over the years. While she constantly is changing and evolving her style to try new things, some looks certainly stick out, like when she wore a jumpsuit and a bowler hat on the red carpet in 2014. It was a departure from so many of Zendaya’s classic chic looks, and was a surprise choice for the Euphoria star. Now the actress is weighing in on how she felt about the look, despite the negative reaction to the ensemble.

In a recent profile by Elle, the Malcolm and Marie actress chatted with the publication about her acting work, relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, and her sense of style. For many years, she was styled by Law Roach, a legendary celebrity stylist who has worked with other artists like Celine Dion and Ariana Grande. Roach has since left the styling game, however he will be remembered from contributing some of the most unforgettable looks to fashion history. One of these looks was the bowler hat/jumpsuit ensemble for Zendaya, which you can see pictured below.

(Image credit: (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage))

She wore outfit at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in 2014, making it one of her first mega red carpet appearances. The look wasn’t one of her fans’ favorites, as many were used to seeing her in more flattering, glamorous ensembles. As for the public reaction to the look, Zendaya said:

People were like, ‘Oh no, Zendaya’s gonna start looking like this now.’

Despite the public reaction to the look being less than favorable, the Emmy winner stood by it, and said in the interview that she still loves the look even years later. It's definitely slouchier than some of her more form-fitting go-to gowns, but I still see the appeal and the vision. It’s cool to see her try different styles out, putting her own stamp on every ensemble.

It’s hard to pick a favorite look from the Disney Channel alum because she has had so many notable ones. Her Met Gala fits are unmatched, with her Joan of Arc inspired armor and Cinderella light up gown being standouts. The bright pink Tom Ford breast-plate she wore to the 2021 Critics Choice Awards was also iconic, and her custom Valentino spider web dress she rocked at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere remains burned into my brain. While I can’t pick a favorite, it seems Zendaya can’t either. She told Elle:

I can’t pick my favorite look. That’s like picking your favorite child; it’s impossible. I love clothes, I love playing in them. I love experimenting. With every red carpet it’s like development of a new character.

You can totally see this approach with her looks. Whether it’s a bowling hat and pants suit, or wearing millions of dollars in jewels for a princess moment, the Challengers actress brings a different attitude to each of her red carpet looks, just like she does her characters. She has become an incredible and versatile actress over the years, and has brought this versatility to Zendaya’s many fashion moments.

Zendaya’s latest films, Dune Part 2 and Challengers were recently delayed and are both expected to have March 2024 release dates. In the meantime, you can revisit her Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria, which is currently streaming with a Max subscription.