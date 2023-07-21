Zendaya Wishes Law Roach Happy Birthday After Her Stylist Quit The Biz

Over the past few years actress/recording artist Zendaya has become a household name and global A-lister. This is no doubt thanks to her Emmy winning work on Euphoria , as well as film projects like Dune and the Spider-Man franchise. She’s also become a fashion icon during this time, in no small part due to her collaboration with image architect Law Roach. And Zendaya recently wished Law a Happy Birthday after he quit the styling biz. Clearly the love is strong between Zendaya and Roach .

Zendaya and Law Roach have been collaborating for a number of years. Their work included her looks for press junkets, premieres, and even the Met Gala. Unfortunately Law announced that he was done being an image architect, and wanted to take some space away from that part of his career. But he’s still doing appearances with Zendaya , and it doesn't look like that’s changing anytime soon. She posted a birthday message on her Instagram Story, you can check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

This birthday message is short and sweet, but definitely shows how much affection is shared between these two. She posted simply that she loved Law Roach, while also sharing a photo of the two smiling at an event. Smart money says there will be more reasons for them to celebrate each other, including future birthdays.

Zendaya shared this birthday message to her whopping 184 million followers on Instagram. So clearly there were a ton of eyes on it, likely wishing Law Roach a happy birthday on his own social media accounts. So while many of his clients are going to be missing his eye for fashion, you can’t stop the power couple that is Law and Zendaya.

Given their penchant for being photographed together, Law Roach and Zendaya have made a number of headlines. Back in March video went viral of them at a fashion event, where some fans thought that she snubbed her friend and stylist. This inspired Roach to take to social media and share the truth , defending the Greatest Showman actress in the process. Nothing is coming between those two icons.

Fans of Law Roach will also know him as an iconic judge from HBO Max’s competition series Legendary . Focusing on vogue and ballroom culture, Roach brought fiery critiques and an iconic catch phrase to the series throughout its 3 seasons. Unfortunately it was canceled after Season 3, prior to the streaming service being renamed Max. Hopefully he returns to our TVs sooner rather than later.