11 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In February 2020

Another panic attack of ticking clocks, raising stakes and overnight trespassing, Good Time sees Robert Pattinson’s Connie go from an ambitious bank robbery with his brother (Benny Safdie) to a race against time to bail his developmentally disabled sibling out of jail after getting pinched. You may not want to double feature this film with Uncut Gems, as the Adam Sandler film will be available on digital HD by the end of the month. But then again, you might be daring enough to do just that, and we salute you if you are.