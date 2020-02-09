5 Marvel Villains That Could Easily Defeat Batman

Bullseye is Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk’s mercenary-turned-assassin who gets his name, not only from the fact that he never fails to strike his target, but also from the matching appearance of the scar on his forehead, given to him by his arch nemesis, Daredevil. While a few cuts and scrapes from a ninja star would be nothing that Batman can’t patch up later, it would be wise not to underestimate the lethal capabilities of this man: an acrobat and expert in martial arts who has every vulnerable pressure point on the human body memorized and can turn virtually any object into a deadly weapon. Even if Bats survived Bullseye’s attack, he would feel it in the morning.