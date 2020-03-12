The 5 Lowest-Rated MCU Movies So Far

Despite earning a certified fresh rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, Captain America: The First Avenger stands at a current score of 6.9 on IMDb, so, why does this well-meaning, popcorn period drama not get the love that subsequent MCU films do? You are asking the wrong guy, because while I enjoy director Joe Johnston’s pulpy, 1940s aesthetic and Chris Evans’ pure and heartfelt performance, as well as believe the story and battle sequences to match the tone perfectly, I suppose my peers, like Tony Stark, initially found Captain America to be a little too square, the story a little too formulaic and the action uninspired and hokey. At least most of us can agree it is better than the straight-to-video Captain America from 1990.