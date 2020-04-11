The Best Movies On Starz Right Now

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the latest Quentin Tarantino thrill ride. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), who realizes that his fame is fleeting. He travels to Italy to try reinventing his career. Rick brings his loyal stunt man Cliff Booth (Pitt) along with him. Things take an unexpected turn when the Manson family plans to kill actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Brad Pitt earned his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing Cliff Booth.

Stream it on Starz here.

Also try: Pulp Fiction, Snatch