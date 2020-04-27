9 Superhero Characters The Harry Potter Cast Would Be Perfect To Play

Rupert Grint - Wally West (The Flash)

You could call one of Rupert Grint’s earlier roles, Thunderpants (in which he plays the inventive best friend of a boy gifted with powerful flatulence), to be a superhero movie, but I don’t think he would want you to consider its existence. To give the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing the Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, his first real comic book role, I think we should consider famously red-haired characters, such as Barry Allen’s eventual successor of the Flash moniker, Wally West. Of course, the DCEU already has Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Keiynan Lonsdale plays Wally (or Kid Flash) in the Arrowverse, so I propose a full reboot completely unrelated to either property (since that’s already DC’s plan for almost everything else), making Grint the official Flash, but perhaps paying subtle tribute to Barry throughout as the speedster before him.