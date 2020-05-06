Zoë Kravitz: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Batman's New Catwoman

I had quite long hair, actually, at the time, and I had had short hair when I was like 17 or something. And George saw some picture [from that time] -- it was a really punky haircut, and he was like, 'I really like this! Could you do it again?' And I was kind of like, 'Oh, man. I'd just grown my hair out.' But once we actually talked about the character a little bit more, and we kind of built it into her backstory, the idea that she cut her hair off to try and look less feminine, so that she wouldn't be desirable to Immortan Joe. And once we had that concept, I was all in. I loved that about her. And I like the haircut. And then it was easy to take care of because there's sand everywhere. I didn't have to like deal with that.