Back To The Future And 8 Other Great Time Travel Movies Available To Stream Right Now

Time travel movies are an interesting genre of film. You usually only have two camps of fans of the genre: Those who can ignore time logic issues and just enjoy the movie for what it is, and those who can’t even watch a time travel movie without complaining every five seconds about all the holes in time logic presented in the film. For all those in the former camp (myself included), we can enjoy movies like the Back to the Future trilogy, which is now streaming on Netflix, for what they are—easy-going, enjoyable films that use time travel as a plot device, not as a way to teach hypothetical concepts.