Alexandra Daddario: 6 Cool Things To Know About The Baywatch Actress

Alexandra Daddario Could Have Followed In Her Lawyer Parents’ Footsteps

Despite starting out quite early at just 16 years old as part of the cast of All My Children, acting was not the first career aspiration for Alexandra Daddario, who was born on March 16, 1986, to Richard and Christina Daddario, who are both well-known attorneys. In 2013, after being asked by Interview Magazine if she was "the black sheep" of the family growing up, the actress replied that a career in law was actually something on her mind given her upbringing, but thankfully, her parents responded well to her eventual decision to pursue acting instead. She even cites her mother's early days as a model as a possible reason for the support.