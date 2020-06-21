Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Decided To Divorce Brad Pitt

It’s a pretty elegant answer and comes off as open without getting into too many specifics. After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially split in 2016, the divorce became highly publicized and seemingly somewhat contentious. There were rumors Brad Pitt wasn’t seeing the kids regularly and questions over custody and child support. Brad Pitt has opened up about using alcohol during the end of his marriage with Jolie, as well, though from what the actress seems to be saying here, some of what was written about the divorce was not the truth.