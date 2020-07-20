11 Great Movies Coming To HBO Max In August 2020

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While the Harry Potter franchise might be leaving HBO Max towards the end of August 2020, it’s not all bad news in terms of the streaming service's incoming lineup. Actually, there’s a lot of good movies that are coming back, as well as some brand new movies to make the next month of HBO Max action all the more exciting. Comedy, horror, suspense and drama all get their turn in the next batch of debuts, and there are even some classics heading into the mix as well!