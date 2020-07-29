Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds’ Feud Has Gained Momentum Thanks To Awards Season

It’s not all bad, though. In fact, the two actors have used the feud to help good causes. Due to current events, Ryan Reynolds’ harnessed his feud with Hugh Jackman while simultaneously donating $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Ryan Reynolds also made a faux attack ad against Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, but it was really just to announce that Reynolds would donate 30% of the profits to bartenders in need.