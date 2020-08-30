Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Wonder Woman Villain

While the villain, born Maxwell Lord IV, has made appearances in other forms of media before (including the animated series Justice League Unlimited, Season 9 of Smallville, and on Supergirl), he will be making his official feature debut in Wonder Woman 1984. The character was originally born three years after the setting of the movie, precisely in 1987, when the creation of Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMateis, and Kevin Maguire first appeared in the comics as a good-hearted yuppie whose mentoring by metahumans following his father’s tragic suicide inspired him to expand the Justice League to international quarters. That was until his more sinister intentions were revealed... but more on that soon.