5 Marvel Characters Ana de Armas Would Be Perfect To Play

Firebird

While Ana de Armas’ best choices for a Marvel movie character are certainly not limited to creatures with large claws, that could still also apply the winged animal from which this Latina heroine gets her name. While Bonita Juarez has gone under a few different aliases since her comic book debut (depending on the timeline), she is best known as Firebird, referring to the giant mass of energy shaped like a bird that she may or may not be able to manifest on her own. Thanks to a ball of fire that literally came out of the sky and struck her during a stroll through the desert near Albuquerque, Juarez also has the power to project energy at various temperatures and propulsive strengths, can fly up to 130 miles per hour, and might be immortal, depending on whose speculations you are basing that off of.