Upcoming Margot Robbie Movies: What The Harley Quinn Actress Has Coming Up

Untitled David O. Russell Project - TBD

After Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's other upcoming projects become a little less firm, but despite that, they sound pretty amazing. First is the upcoming David O. Russell project, which remains without a title, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Michael Jordan. In addition to sitting behind the camera, the director of films like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle is also writing the script, according to a February 2020 Variety report.

When the movie eventually enters production, it will be the first time that David O. Russell has worked with Margot Robbie, and the first time one of his movies hasn't featured Jennifer Lawrence since her Oscar-winning performance in 2012's Silver Linings Playbook. This will, however, be the third time Christian Bale and Russell have worked together. There is no release date at this point.