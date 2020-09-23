Upcoming Margot Robbie Movies: What The Harley Quinn Actress Has Coming Up

Leave a Comment
Over the course of the past eight years or so, Margot Robbie has gone from a relatively unknown actress who appeared on the short-lived ABC series Pan Am to one of the most recognizable faces in all of Hollywood. With her career-making performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, her Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and what will probably go down as her career-defining take on Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, the Australian actress has become a force to reckon with at the cinema and going off some of her upcoming movies, the best is yet to come.
In the next couple of years, Margot Robbie will appear in everything from a David O. Russell movie, the female-led reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and the return to the world of DC Comics with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, just to name a few. Here's everything the Harley Quinn actress has coming up…
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - January 15, 2021
First up for Margot Robbie is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the followup to the 2018 live-action/computer-generated adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic work Peter Rabbit. In this soon-to-be-released family comedy, Robbie will be reprising her role of Flopsy Rabbit as she and the rest of the rabbits set out to find Peter Rabbit (James Corden) after he discovers a new world with a greater appreciation for his iconic mischief than the home he has made with the rest of characters, animals and humans alike, at the home of Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea McGregor (Rose Bryne).
Filmed throughout 2019, Peter Rabbit 2 was originally scheduled to be released April 3, 2020, in the United States (March 27 in the United Kingdom), but was delayed to August 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic before again being pushed back to January 15, 2021 in the states (December 11, 2020 in the U.K.).
The Suicide Squad - August 6, 2021
Less of a sequel and more of a soft reboot best described as being a 1970s war movie, James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad will feature several of the members of the anti-hero team from the David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad, but is set to mainly focus on the new members of the team, which includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Natan Fillion as T.D.K., and Alice Braga as Sol Soria. Returning members of the ragtag group will be Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
Production on The Suicide Squad mostly took place throughout the final months of 2019 with principal photography wrapping up in February 2020, shortly before film sets around the world were shut down. During the DC FanDome event in August 2020, director James Gunn revealed a behind-the-scenes video as well as a first trailer that showcased the new and returning cast. As it stands, The Suicide Squad is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.
Untitled David O. Russell Project - TBD
After Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's other upcoming projects become a little less firm, but despite that, they sound pretty amazing. First is the upcoming David O. Russell project, which remains without a title, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Michael Jordan. In addition to sitting behind the camera, the director of films like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle is also writing the script, according to a February 2020 Variety report.
When the movie eventually enters production, it will be the first time that David O. Russell has worked with Margot Robbie, and the first time one of his movies hasn't featured Jennifer Lawrence since her Oscar-winning performance in 2012's Silver Linings Playbook. This will, however, be the third time Christian Bale and Russell have worked together. There is no release date at this point.
Untitled Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot - TBD
In June 2020, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would the latest property to receive the spinoff treatment when it was revealed that Margot Robbie would be appearing in a female-led pirate film from Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot and other details about the movie are being kept secret at this point, but the film will feature an original story and new characters. It should be noted that this is a completely separate movie from the Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that was first announced in late 2019.
Currently in the early stages of development, Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie will see the actress work with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, who is penning the script. In addition to the Harley Quinn spinoff, Hodson also wrote Bumblebee and is attached to the upcoming DC project The Flash.
Barbie - TBD
This next project could possibly be the weirdest movie Margot Robbie has made yet, but with the writing and directing team pushing the film adaptation of an iconic toy also makes it one of the actresses' most anticipated projects yet. The project? Well, Robbie is set to appear in the upcoming Barbie, which is being written by the team of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Who would have thought that the creative minds behind Lady Bird and Marriage Story would be given the reins of Mattel's pop culture icon for Barbie's first even live-action adaptation?
There are no details about the plot, other cast members, or even the tone of the movie, Barbie will hopefully be less of a straight-up adaptation of the toy, her plastic boyfriend Ken, and her dream house and more of an off-color take on the property. And with Greta Gerwig slated to direct the picture, it's probably going to have a quirkiness that will please even the most jaded of toy snobs. There is currently no release date for the movie.
Marian - TBD
There have been more Robin Hood movies than anyone can count at this point, but there has yet to be a version of the story that focuses on Maid Marian, especially one that sounds as promising as the version first announced a few years back. According to a Variety report from March 2017, Margot Robbie is attached to a new film set in an alternate Robin Hood universe. In this version, titled Marian, the story follows Lady after the death of her husband, Robin Hood, and her pledge to pick up where he left off and leads her followers into war.
The script for Marian was written by Pete Barry and picked up by Sony back in early 2017, but there haven't been any additional details since the initial announcement. It remains to be seen if this one is dead in the water or if Sony is just waiting for the time and place to pick it back up.
Ruin - TBD
Margot Robbie is also slated to appear in the revenge thriller Ruin, which is to be directed by Assassin's Creed helmer Justin Kurzel, according to Variety. The movie, which is based on a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo is set in post-World War II Germany and follows a Holocaust survivor played by Robbie as she teams up with a former SS captain portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts as she seeks to get revenge on former Nazis for the crimes they committed during the war. The project was first announced in September 2018 but there haven't been any addition details since then.
Bad Monkeys - TBD
Another project involving Margot Robbie is the film adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2008 novel, Bad Monkey, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, centers around a woman named Jane Charlotte after she is arrested for a murder she claims she did not commit. When Jane tells authorities that she is part of a secret organization that fights evil, she is thrown into a psychiatric ward where doctors try to figure out if she's telling the truth or just crazy. First announced in 2016, there haven't been any updates about Bad Monkey in the years following.
Gotham City Sirens - TBD
The Gotham City Sirens movie, the adaptation of the DC Comics series about the team of Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy, remains one of the most anticipated DCEU projects, but nearly three years after it was first announced years ago, details about the superhero team-up movie remain few and far between. David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad told CinemaBlend in late 2017 that he was working on the project with Warner Bros, but that it was still in the early development stages, but didn't really have much else to add about the plot or other details.
After a couple of years of no updates on the project, David Ayer told SlashFilm in 2020 that the movie was on hold at the moment. The film could alway be revisited following the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman later in 2021, especially since Zoë Kravitz is taking on the Catwoman character in the movie. They just need to find someone for Poison Ivy and the show can hopefully get on the road. Fingers crossed.
Although some of these movies seem to be trapped in development hell as of late, there are several upcoming Margot Robbie projects that will surely one day be up there with her roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I, Tonya, and Bombshell.