Upcoming Gal Gadot Movies: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman Star

Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in two Fast & Furious movies before Gadot's Gisele Yashar's act of self-sacrifice ended things for her character in the final moments of Fast & Furious 6. The two will team up once again for the upcoming Netflix action comedy Red Notice, where they will once again be on opposite sides of the law. In the movie, Gadot plays the world's greatest art thief who is being sought out by all of INTERPOL after the agency issues a "Red Notice," a global alert to track her down.

Johnson will play an INTERPOL agent who just so happens to be the world's greatest tracker. According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds is also appearing as a character that is the world's greatest con-man, if you can believe it.