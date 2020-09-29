Upcoming Gal Gadot Movies: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman Star

Leave a Comment
Ever since breaking out in the 2009 Fast & Furious reboot, Israeli actress Gal Gadot has become one of the most successful and hardest working names in Hollywood. With appearances in multiple billion-dollar franchises in addition to a number of other movies, the former Israeli Defense Forces soldier and model has continued to be a driving force in show business. And thanks to movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Death on the Nile, and a little superhero movie called Zack Snyder's Justice League on the way, Gadot isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Over the course of the next couple of years, Gal Gadot will show up in some of the most highly anticipated movies in recent memory as well as some pretty interesting non-action roles in projects where she will also serve as a producer. So buckle into your invisible jet because we're going on a ride through all of Gal Gadot's upcoming movies.
Death On The Nile - December 18, 2020
First up for Gal Gadot is the soon-to-be-released Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, which will once again see Kenneth Branagh pull double-duty as the film's star, Detective Hercule Poirot and as the director after doing the same for 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. In the latest big screen version of Christie's iconic whodunit novel, Gadot will be playing Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, who fans of the classic crime thriller remember as the wealthy heiress who falls into some bad luck aboard the S.S. Karnak and becomes the center of the mystery. Judging by the movie's trailer, Gadot appears to be up to task of playing the beautiful and wealthy passenger.
This version of Death on the Nile was first announced around the time Murder on the Orient Express was released in theaters, with Michael Green returning to pen the script and Kenneth Branagh coming back to do what he does best. The film was originally scheduled to pull into theaters on December 20, 2019 before being rescheduled for an October 9, 2020 release. That date, in turn, was pushed backed two weeks to October 23 before being shifted to December 18 in light of Disney's decision to push back all its releases in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wonder Woman 1984 - December 25, 2020
Gal Gadot will finally be returning as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 just one week after Death on the Nile lands in theaters. In the followup to the 2017 origin story of DC Comics most fearsome female superhero, Gadot will be playing a version of the Amazonian warrior princess in the middle of the 1980s as she takes on Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, in a fight to save humanity. But she won't be alone because Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, the American spy and pilot from the first go around will be returning to even things up a bit. But going off the badass set of golden armor that Wonder Woman dons in the trailer, it looks like she'll be able to handler her own just fine.
Though it looks like Gal Gadot's Diana Prince won't have much trouble saving the world in Wonder Woman 1984, getting the film off the ground and into theaters has been an entirely different story. Originally scheduled to be released on December 13, 2019, the movie was moved to November 1, 2019 before being delayed again to June 5, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures rescheduled the release for August 14, 2020 before shifting it October 2. When theaters didn't turn around as early as expected, the studio announced a December 25 release date.
Zack Snyder's Justice League - 2021
After what seems like decades (it has only been three years), Zack Snyder's Justice League (formerly known as "The Snyder Cut") is actually happening and will no longer be one of the biggest conspiracy theories on the internet. When it eventually does premiere on HBO Max as a four-part limited series, the new version of Justice League will expand on and retell sections of the DCEU superhero team-up movie partly directed by Snyder and finished by Joss Whedon ahead of its 2017 release. Much like in the original version, Gal Gadot will be reprising her role of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, only this time she and the rest of the Justice League will be teaming up to take on Darkseid, after only being mentioned in the original film.
DC Comics fans and HBO Max subscribers can expect to see Zack Snyder's Justice League premiere on the streaming service in four, one-hour installments at some point in 2021, though Warner Bros. and HBO have been quick to shoot down any rumors about a specific date. It will probably be later next year before we pick back up with the members of the Justice League, especially considering several members of the cast are getting back in costume for yet another round of reshoots. Zack Snyder and the rest of the cast and crew can take their time as long as there's plenty of Superman taking out fools with heat vision and that badass black suit.
Red Notice - TBD
Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in two Fast & Furious movies before Gadot's Gisele Yashar's act of self-sacrifice ended things for her character in the final moments of Fast & Furious 6. The two will team up once again for the upcoming Netflix action comedy Red Notice, where they will once again be on opposite sides of the law. In the movie, Gadot plays the world's greatest art thief who is being sought out by all of INTERPOL after the agency issues a "Red Notice," a global alert to track her down.
Johnson will play an INTERPOL agent who just so happens to be the world's greatest tracker. According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds is also appearing as a character that is the world's greatest con-man, if you can believe it.
The global heist film, which is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, was originally slated to have a theatrical release through Universal, but when the studio balked at the proposed budget, Netflix swooped in and agreed to take on the project, according to Deadline. Production on Red Notice has been delayed several times since principal photography first got underway, which may or may not have something to do with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds attempting to one-up each other with jokes while shooting, but also was because of COVID-19 shutting everything down earlier in 2020. And as of September, things are in full swing once again for Johnson, Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Though we still don't know when this will drop on Netflix.
Irena Sendler - TBD
Gal Gadot will not only be starring in the upcoming Irena Sendler, she will also be producing the World War II-era story about a Polish woman who saved thousands of Jewish children during the Holocaust. According to a 2019 Deadline report, the film will be produced by Gadot's Pilot Wave production company for the Warner Bros. release of the thriller about the real-life Irene Sendler, who worked with dozens of others to smuggle children out of the Warsaw Ghetto and provide them with false identification to escape persecution from the Nazis. And even though Sendler was captured by the Gestapo and subjected to torture, she never revealed the true identity of any of the 2,500 children she helped save.
The script for the historical thriller is being written by Justine Juel Gillmer, who is best known for writing the harrowing Holocaust film Harry Haft. No director is attached to the project at this time and no release date has been given since the movie's initial 2019 reveal.
Hedy Lamarr - TBD
Gal Gadot is arguably one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood today, and so it should come as no surprise that she will be portraying classic beauty Hedy Lamarr in a Apple TV+ limited series about the actress' life and career. According to IndieWire, Gadot will be playing the "most beautiful woman in the world" in the series that will span 30 years of her career and will take audiences on a journey that will see Lamarr's escape from pre-war Vienna, rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her fall from grace in the early days of the Cold War.
The series, which is being called Hedy Lamarr, was first announced in 2018 as a Showtime original, but Apple TV+ picked it up as the streaming platform was beefing up its list of shows and movies. No release date has been announced at this point.
Those are all of the upcoming Gal Gadot movies (and a limited series) coming up in the next year or so. And while some of the movies either don't have release dates or their premieres keep getting pushed back, you can keep track of everything with the 2020 Movie Release Schedule and the 2021 New Movie Releases guide here at CinemaBlend.