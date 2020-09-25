Tom Holland And The Russo Bros' Next Movie Is Headed To Streaming

Thanks to their time working together on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have a pretty good professional dynamic going. Or at least we can assume so, as Holland and the Russo Bros ventured outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to work on the crime drama Cherry. For those of you who are eager to see Cherry, rather than it being a traditional theatrical release, word’s come in that the movie is heading to one of the new streaming services.