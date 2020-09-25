Tom Holland And The Russo Bros' Next Movie Is Headed To Streaming

Leave a Comment
Thanks to their time working together on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have a pretty good professional dynamic going. Or at least we can assume so, as Holland and the Russo Bros ventured outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to work on the crime drama Cherry. For those of you who are eager to see Cherry, rather than it being a traditional theatrical release, word’s come in that the movie is heading to one of the new streaming services.
According to Deadline, Apple Original Films has acquired Cherry with a deal that landed in the high $40 millions. As such, the movie will be available on Apple TV+, and reportedly the goal is to release it in early 2021, with Apple seeing Cherry as a viable awards season contender. Remember, because the current health crisis has wreaked havoc with movie releases, the next Academy Awards ceremony has been delayed until April 25, 2021, with the eligibility period being extended to February 28, 2021.
So if all goes according to plan, Apple TV+ subscribers will presumably be able to stream Cherry sometime in January or February, though we’ll obviously let you know when a specific release date is announced. Cherry is the latest movie to play exclusively on Apple TV+, with already-released features including The Banker and Greyhound, and other upcoming features including On the Rocks, Palmer and Killers of the Flower Moon (although the latter will also have a theatrical run).
Based on the same-named book by Nico Walker, Cherry follows Tom Holland as a young Cleveland man who becomes an Army medic after being spurned by the love of his life and returns home with undiagnosed PTSD. After being prescribed Oxycontin, Holland’s character and his wife move from pill-popping to heroin, and they start robbing banks to pay for their addiction.
Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO bought the film rights to Cherry back in 2018 for around $1 million, beating out studios like Warner Bros and Sony. Tom Holland’s Cherry costars include Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Jack Raynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini and Thomas Lennon. Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot co-wrote the script.
While Cherry is looking like it’ll be Tom Holland’s next movie, the actor definitely doesn’t have a lack of projects coming up. Along with continuing his tenure as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and a yet-to-be-revealed Marvel Studios movie, Holland’s long-awaited Chaos Walking still has yet to be released, and he’s also starring as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. Holland can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Devil All The Time.
As for the Russos Bros, along with producing the Netflix hit Extraction (Joe Russo also wrote the script), their next directorial effort following Cherry will be The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as opposing CIA operatives. The Gray Man will be available on Netflix, and the movie will reportedly cost more than $200 million to make.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news concerning Cherry, Tom Holland or the Russo Bros. In the meantime, keep track of the movies that are supposed to play in theaters in the near future with our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.