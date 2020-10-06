Upcoming Emily Blunt Movies: What's Ahead For The Quiet Place Star

Talk of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, which has been called Live Die Repeat and Repeat on multiple occasions, has been in the works since at least 2015, when Tom Cruise reportedly came up with an idea that could continue the story told in the 2014 action thriller. And although Emily Blunt was hesitant to return for a second go as Rita Vrataski, her more recent comments make it sound like she's ready to step back into a battle suit (and time loop). Let's just hope we do actually get to see the continuation of Edge of Tomorrow's fascinating story, visual effects, and intense action sequences in a film that Doug Liman says will revolutionize sequels.

