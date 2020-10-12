The Best Horror Movies Available To Stream For Free

Night Of The Living Dead (Tubi, Vudu)

In 1968, co-writer and director George A. Romero introduced to the world the most terrifying concept imaginable: being torn apart and eaten alive by your own peers, friends, and family. Night of the Living Dead is a historic moment in horror cinema for establishing the rules of reanimated corpse invasions, casting Duane Jones as the genre’s first black lead protagonist, and proving to the mainstream that even the most revolting stories often reserved for throwaway B-movies can incite powerful social commentary by reflecting the dark side of human nature through creatures of the undead.

