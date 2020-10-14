The Rock Shared An Inspiring On Set Story From Netflix's Red Notice

View this post on Instagram

If you know, you know. Every morning I walk on our massive sound stage, greeting our crew and getting ready for work. This shirt caught my eye, so I walked over and said, “Not many people know the real meaning of these words” as I pointed to his shirt. He nodded and said, “No sir, but we do” I gave him a ???????? and said “That guy was one of my heroes - you’re a good man”. This is @ryan_adam_george_ and he’s a hard working PA with a great personality - representing our awesome PA department. If you strive to be the hardest worker in the room and a good human being, then we’re all the American dream and the son (or daughter) of a plumber Great shirt, Ryan!! Let’s get back to work. #HardTimesDaddy #BigDust ???? #hardestworkerintheroom ????????