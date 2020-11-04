Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Shares A Costume Photo But Something Is Wrong

It’s kind of a surprise at home many things about this upcoming Spider-Man movie we do not know. Like, who is the main villain? Is it Jamie Foxx as Electro? Will his Electro be the same Electro that he played in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2? Or will there be another antagonist who could make life difficult for our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? We even ran through a number of key questions that we want to see addressed soon, so click here and read them now.