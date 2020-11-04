Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Shares A Costume Photo But Something Is Wrong

Leave a Comment
For the past few weeks, as a die-hard Spider-Man fan, I allowed myself to start getting excited. Yes, so many of the blockbuster movies that I’ve come to anticipate – from Black Widow to Wonder Woman 1984 – have been delayed. But indicators show that Jon Watts’ third Spider-Man movie were starting to film. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon arrived in Atlanta. Casting has ramped up. But today? Today we have video of Tom Holland on the set in his Spider-Man suit… and I am freaking out!
This is a screengrab of a GIF that Tom Holland posted to his Instagram story. But there’s something… different. Look closely. That’s his Spider-Man: Homecoming suit, isn’t it? Granted, this is a blurry, two-second GIF in front of a green screen. But based on the black trim around his boots, his belt, and the web-shooters that he has on his wrists (as well as the shade of blue instead of a black), this is his Homecoming suit.
What might this mean? A couple of things. This could be an old GIF that Tom Holland just decided to share with his fans as he prepares for his first few days on the set of the as-yet-untitled third Spider-Man movie. Perhaps this was saved on his phone, and he posted it thinking he was helping, but really starting a wave of speculation.
Because the last time we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on screen in a Spider-Man movie, he was decked in his updated Parker Suit that was made with the help of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). It looked like this:
What else might this mean? It’s possible that the third Spider-Man movie contains a FLASHBACK to earlier scenes in Peter’s history. Fans who see that costume will know that it’s definitely from an earlier time, and so it makes me think that this is an old GIF that Tom Holland chose to share. What about you?
It’s kind of a surprise at home many things about this upcoming Spider-Man movie we do not know. Like, who is the main villain? Is it Jamie Foxx as Electro? Will his Electro be the same Electro that he played in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2? Or will there be another antagonist who could make life difficult for our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? We even ran through a number of key questions that we want to see addressed soon, so click here and read them now.
Outside of that, here’s what we know for sure. Jon Watts is back to direct Tom Holland and Zendaya in the next Spider-Man movie. Jamie Foxx has been cast, and we also will see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film. Also, it will open on December 17, 2021. Outside of that, it’s a mystery… and Tom Holland posting GIFs of himself in his Homecoming suit only feeds that uncertainty!