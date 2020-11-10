Upcoming Jennifer Aniston Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Friends Star

The Morning Show Season 2 - TBA 2021 (Filming)

Around this time last year, Jennifer Aniston made her return to television with the first season of AppleTV+'s The Morning Show. The Emmy-winning drama series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, and Billy Crudup, started Apple's streaming service off with a bang, at least when it comes to such a high-profile launching point. The series garnered generally positive reviews and it earned enough of a following that there was no surprise that the show would gain another season. However, after production began in earnest back in February, production was eventually shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming ultimately resumed on October 19th, and it's expected to return sometime in the next few months. The new season was expected to premiere this November as well, prior to its production delay.

The first season took about seven months total to film, and it's not yet known if it'll take this new season quite so long. If it's expected to continue through the next few months, however, we shouldn't expect to see Season 2's premiere until Summer 2021 at the earliest. But nothing is confirmed.