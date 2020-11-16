Upcoming Vin Diesel Movies: What's Ahead For The Fast And Furious Star

Since breaking out as a bonafide action star in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel has remained one of the most successful and versatile action stars of his generation, and 2020 originally looked like it would be another landmark for the franchise star of XXX, The Chronicles of Riddick, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. But when when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a premature and abrupt end to Bloodshot's theatrical run and forced the ninth movie in the Fast and Furious series, F9, to be delayed by more than a year, Diesel's box office reign was was put on ice.

Fear not, because the tough guy with a heart of gold and a successful pop song isn't going to let a global public health crisis hold him down anymore than it should, and he looks to bounce back starting in 2021. And by the looks of it, Vin Diesel isn't going to slow down anytime soon. With more Fast and Furious movies, a role in the upcoming Avatar sequel, and a return to his biggest franchises, here's everything ahead for Vin Diesel.