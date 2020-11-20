Upcoming Keanu Reeves Movies: What's Ahead For The John Wick Star

Keanu Reeves, who seems to know the secret location of the fountain of youth, has remained one of the most bankable and prolific stars in all of Hollywood, so much so that even some of his forgotten movies eventually become surprise hits on Netflix. And in recent years, the actor who made his mark in the Bill and Ted franchise has been returning to that series with Bill and Ted Face the Music, and will soon take on the role of John Wick and Neo from The Matrix in no time at all.

But besides those two landmark roles from Keanu Reeves' career, the uber-successful movie star has a few other movies, television series, and even video game appearances coming down the pike. So, without wasting any more time, here's what's ahead for the John Wick star in the very near future.