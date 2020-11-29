5 Marvel Characters Kevin Hart Would Be Perfect For

Werewolf

Believe it or not, if Kevin Hart does get cast as a Marvel character, it would not be his first superhero movie if you count the the 2008 spoof Superhero Movie, The Secret Life of Pets 2 (in which his rabbit character Snowball assumed a costumed, crimefighting alter ego), and his upcoming superhero comedy Night Wolf. It has been a while since any new developments came out regarding that film, in which Hart discovers his future father-in-law is the titular crimefighter, and it almost makes me wonder how good the chances are of it being made at this point. If plans were to fall through, maybe the actor could still be in a lycanthropic comic book movie by playing a modern-day Jack Russell (also known as Werewolf for his animalistic abilities under a full moon) in his own flick or facing off against Moon Knight in his upcoming series.