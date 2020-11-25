Aquaman Is Heading To Cable And TNT Just Promoted The Release With A Great Shirtless Jason Momoa Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Thanksgiving is not normally a big holiday for gifts, but TNT has a big one coming for DCEU fans in the form of Aquaman heading to cable. Just in case channel hopping and catching Arthur Curry and Mera in action wasn’t enough, the network also decided to celebrate with some shirtless Jason Momoa photos, as one is wont to do.