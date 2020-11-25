Aquaman Is Heading To Cable And TNT Just Promoted The Release With A Great Shirtless Jason Momoa Post

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Thanksgiving is not normally a big holiday for gifts, but TNT has a big one coming for DCEU fans in the form of Aquaman heading to cable. Just in case channel hopping and catching Arthur Curry and Mera in action wasn’t enough, the network also decided to celebrate with some shirtless Jason Momoa photos, as one is wont to do.
It’s been a whole week since Jason Momoa posted his last Aquaman shirtless photo in support of Zack Snyder’s Snydercut vision, though that was a much more serious and emotional post. Still, it’s been just long enough that we’ve need a brand new fix. Mostly, I’m amused by TNT’s sense of humor over Momoa’s penchant for going shirtless; it’s a pretty great way to promote the movie coming to cable during a packed holiday weekend.
At this point, shirtless Jason Momoa images are pretty notable on all corners of the interwebs. Shirtless Jason Momoa is so famous he even became a meme earlier this year when people were creating PSAs about hand-washing to raise awareness early on during the coronavirus pandemic. (You can’t make this stuff up.)
As for the TNT release, it’s pretty significant given it will mark the network TV premiere of the 2018 James Wan-directed superhero movie. As part of this deal, Aquaman isn’t currently streaming for “free” or rather, included, on the major streaming services as it left HBO Max at the beginning of the month. Although it can be rented on places like Amazon along with the TNT release. If you and your family are like mine and tend to throw movies on during holiday events, you can catch Aquaman’s premiere on Thursday, November 26th at 8 p.m. ET.
A recent poll from Fandango also looked at a slew of movies that people tend to watch on the Thanksgiving holiday. Aquaman isn’t on that Top 10 list -- though I’d wager plenty of people watch DC and Marvel movies together on holidays -- but if you want to get weird you can check out the complete list below. (Truly, some of these make more sense than others).
1. Knives Out
2. Addams Family Values
3. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
4. The Fantastic Mr. Fox
5. Home for the Holidays
6. Grumpy Old Men
7. Free Birds
8. Scent of a Woman
9. Pieces of April
10. The Oath
In the meantime, stay tuned to CinemaBlend as we bring you the latest and greatest news related to Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut heading to HBO Max, as well as the still-upcoming Aquaman 2, which is expected to reunite Jason Momoa’s Arthur and Amber Heard’s Mera. Or take a look at what all DC has coming up with our full guide.