5 Reasons HBO Max Is Clearly Not The Worst Streaming Service

HBO Max Has A Growing Library Of Non-HBO Shows

Another reason HBO Max isn't the worst streaming service out there is the fact that it gives its subscribers access to a ton of non-HBO shows. Pop culture icons like Friends, South Park, and Big Bang Theory all call HBO Max home (for streaming at least) these days, and honestly, that's one of the major benefits of the service. Then you have the likes of Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the 2020 cast reunion (an HBO Max exclusive) available in its entirety streaming on HBO Max.

There are also hundreds of hours of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim programming streaming on HBO Max, which is great for those parents out there who grew up in the '90s who now want to introduce their children to classics like Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and The Powerpuff Girls.