Mark Hamill Crosses One Thing Off His Star Wars Bucket List And Fans Can't Get Enough

Yes, sadly, Owen telling Luke he could waste time with his friends when his chores were done was one of the last things he ever said to his nephew. Because Luke and C-3PO had to track down the runaway R2-D2, resulting in them crossing paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi, they weren’t around when the Empire came to the Lars homestead looking for the droids. Sadly, that visit ended with Owen and Beru being gunned down by stormtroopers, and with his last remaining tie to Tatooine ripped away, Luke decided to accompany Obi-Wan and the droids on their journey to Alderaan.