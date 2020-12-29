Mark Hamill Crosses One Thing Off His Star Wars Bucket List And Fans Can't Get Enough

Leave a Comment
Before he met Obi-Wan Kenobi and took his first steps towards becoming a Jedi, Luke Skywalker was a simple farm boy, taking any chance to break up the monotony of life on Tatooine he could. This is best exemplified in Star Wars: A New Hope when his Uncle Owen tells him to clean up C-3PO and R2-D2 after acquiring them from the Jawas, leading Luke to exclaim how he’s planned to go to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters. Well, over four decades later, Luke has crossed that particular item off his bucket list… or rather, his actor, Mark Hamill, did.
Mark Hamill is never one to shy away from having some Star Wars-related fun on social media, and the latest round of such amusement has the actor standing outside of Earth’s Tosche Station branch having procured a power converter. Take a look!
Ok, so this is really just a Mobil gas station that had the original logo replaced with Tosche, but this is still a clever bit of photo-editing fun on Mark Hamill’s fun. Needless to say, a lot of Star Wars fans ate this up on Twitter. @dvdflm said the following upon learning that Hamill “arrived” at Tosche Station after all these years.
You sonofabitch, you did it, YOU REALLY DID IT.
@JediTigger went so far as to heap the biggest of praises on Mark Hamill’s Star Wars-centric picture.
This is the greatest photo EVER TAKEN.
And then, of course, this photo also provided an opportunity to heap some darkness atop this humorous situation. @SlayDoom was among the many folks who addressed the unfortunate fate of Uncle Owen, and by extension, Aunt Beru.
I've got bad news about your uncle who requested those power converters...
Yes, sadly, Owen telling Luke he could waste time with his friends when his chores were done was one of the last things he ever said to his nephew. Because Luke and C-3PO had to track down the runaway R2-D2, resulting in them crossing paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi, they weren’t around when the Empire came to the Lars homestead looking for the droids. Sadly, that visit ended with Owen and Beru being gunned down by stormtroopers, and with his last remaining tie to Tatooine ripped away, Luke decided to accompany Obi-Wan and the droids on their journey to Alderaan.
Branching out a little bit, @fordtippex observed how Mark Hamill’s continued enthusiasm for Star Wars is a stark contrast to Harrison Ford’s lack of interest in the space opera set in a galaxy far, far away (especially when it comes to Force Ghosts).
Like Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and various other actors from the Original Trilogy, Mark Hamill participated in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, first cameoing at the end of The Force Awakens, then having a major role in The Last Jedi and briefly popping up in The Rise of Skywalker. With The Skywalker Saga now over and Luke having become one with the Force, it looked like Hamill’s time with the franchise was over. However, earlier this month, it was revealed that Hamill squeezed in a Manalorian contribution in the Disney+ series’ Season 2 finale, and that was after having already cameoed as a droid in Season 1.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Mark Hamill amusing Star Wars posts and general news about the franchise’s movie and TV offerings. Keep track of what’s coming on those fronts with our comprehensive guide.