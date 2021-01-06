Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Former Price Is Right Model Credits Drew Carey For Setting Her On Path To Wonder Woman 1984 Role

Gwendolyn Osborne in The Price is Right

If you have HBO Max or were able to make it to one of the few theaters open right now, chances are you’ve watched the recently-released Wonder Woman 1984. If you can remember the beginning of the two and a half hour-long film, which gives us a look into Diana’s Amazonian background, you may recall seeing a familiar face. One of the beautiful and athletic Amazon women who raised Wonder Woman could also be seen every weekday morning as a model on CBS’s The Price is Right.

Gwendolyn Osborne, a model, actress and now it would seem stuntwoman, was seen with Drew Carey pretty much every morning giving away money and cars on The Price is Right. There have always been models on the show, but they have taken on a little bit of a new role since Drew Carey has become host of the long-running game show. Osborne told Yahoo that Carey has been a source of new life on the set and instituted a new standard of woman empowerment for the show that had not been seen before. Here's what Osborne had to say about how that paved the way for her to join Wonder Woman 1984:

Honestly, I think Drew [Carey] was the person who made the change in that because I know that before I came along, that was not possible. He definitely set a standard, a new standard of acceptance and empowerment with women so I was able to fulfill that by having my baby, come back and then doing it again, and as we know, every model has done it since and they’re all back on the show.

Gwendolyn Osborne was the first model on The Price is Right to be shown pregnant and to be able to retain her job after giving birth. In fact, all models on the show have become pregnant while on the show since Drew Carey has become the host, and Osborne believes he's the person to thank for that possibility.

The models have been made a personality staple to the show, rather than simply eye candy. They have been humanized, and Drew Carey (or whoever really is responsible for the apparent changes in the show’s rulebook) has made the statement that the models are worth holding on to as individuals. Gwendolyn Osborne left The Price is Right in 2017, having spent 12 years total on the show.

It would seem that the girl power attitude has leaked over into other opportunities for Gwendolyn Osborne in a big way. Being in the opening scenes in one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year has generated a good amount of buzz for Osborne, and the role of an Amazonian in Wonder Woman 1984 puts her in a position to portray more bold and beautiful roles in the future.

To be kept in the loop of film favorites and new releases, be sure to check back with CinemaBlend.

More From This Author
That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked news 8h That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked Sean O'Connell
Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels news 1d Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels Adam Holmes
Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Shares Her Thoughts On Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok superheroes 1d Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Shares Her Thoughts On Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorced TBD Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorced Rating TBD
Dream Casting A Legend Of Korra Movie: Who Should Play Korra, Asami And More TBD Dream Casting A Legend Of Korra Movie: Who Should Play Korra, Asami And More Rating TBD
Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool 2 Monologue Performed By Young Costar TBD Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool 2 Monologue Performed By Young Costar Rating TBD
Did The Bachelor's Matt James Already Reveal A Happy Ending To Season 25? TBD Did The Bachelor's Matt James Already Reveal A Happy Ending To Season 25? Rating TBD
Robert Rodriguez Says We Can Be Heroes Is A Huge Hit For Netflix, And Now There's Big Sequel News TBD Robert Rodriguez Says We Can Be Heroes Is A Huge Hit For Netflix, And Now There's Big Sequel News Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information