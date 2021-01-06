Former Price Is Right Model Credits Drew Carey For Setting Her On Path To Wonder Woman 1984 Role

Gwendolyn Osborne, a model, actress and now it would seem stuntwoman, was seen with Drew Carey pretty much every morning giving away money and cars on The Price is Right. There have always been models on the show, but they have taken on a little bit of a new role since Drew Carey has become host of the long-running game show. Osborne told Yahoo that Carey has been a source of new life on the set and instituted a new standard of woman empowerment for the show that had not been seen before. Here's what Osborne had to say about how that paved the way for her to join Wonder Woman 1984: