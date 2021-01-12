Nicole Kidman Just Landed Her Next Streaming Movie, Will Play A TV Icon For Amazon

While a potential casting isn’t a huge step forward until commitments are formed through binding contracts, the public reception to Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball will probably be something that the creative team behind Being The Ricardos will want to pay attention to. Also, scheduling woes could always rear its head, taking Kidman out of the running at a moment’s notice. In which case, it’s back to square one, and anything from last minute replacements to some sort of delay in production could take kick this project further down the road. Let’s just hope Being The Ricardos doesn’t suffer a similar fate to that of Trial of the Chicago 7.