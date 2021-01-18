The Kissing Booth 3: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

With the world living in quarantine, there have been plenty of Netflix releases that have taken over and offered some form of entertainment. One of which that recently came out last summer was The Kissing Booth 2, a sequel to the mega-hit that Netflix premiered the year prior, The Kissing Booth. The movie, starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi took off, and now, everyone wants to know what's next in the story of Elle Evans.

While the concept was simple, it seemed to take over the screens of everyone, become so popular as to not only warrant a sequel but a trilogy of films – all because of a kissing booth at a high school fair.

Even so, with 2021 just beginning, there are plenty of new movies that are coming out, including the third movie in the Kissing Booth series. These are the facts that we know are for sure about the upcoming Netflix film, The Kissing Booth 3.