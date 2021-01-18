The Kissing Booth 3: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

Leave a Comment
With the world living in quarantine, there have been plenty of Netflix releases that have taken over and offered some form of entertainment. One of which that recently came out last summer was The Kissing Booth 2, a sequel to the mega-hit that Netflix premiered the year prior, The Kissing Booth. The movie, starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi took off, and now, everyone wants to know what's next in the story of Elle Evans.
While the concept was simple, it seemed to take over the screens of everyone, become so popular as to not only warrant a sequel but a trilogy of films – all because of a kissing booth at a high school fair.
Even so, with 2021 just beginning, there are plenty of new movies that are coming out, including the third movie in the Kissing Booth series. These are the facts that we know are for sure about the upcoming Netflix film, The Kissing Booth 3.
It’s Going To Be The Last Kissing Booth Movie
I know, it’s sad, but unfortunately, this will be the last time that we see Elle, Lee, and Noah. Netflix recently confirmed that both The Kissing Booth 3 and the last movie in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before series will be ending with their latest films in 2021.
It really was a matter of time though, considering they can’t stay in high school forever. Still, it’s a shame to see characters that people have grown so attached to leave what we have held dearest for so long.
The Kissing Booth 3 Will Be Premiering On Netflix In 2021
Last year, it was confirmed by Joey King herself during the People’s Choice Awards that The Kissing Booth 3 would be coming out in 2021, and Netflix recently confirmed that with their slate of 2021 movies, so fans of the movies won’t have to wait long before Elle faces another challenge between her best guy friend and her boyfriend – with a few hijinks thrown in there as well.
It’s still unclear exactly when it will premiere in 2021, but just to have the confirmation that it is indeed coming is comforting.
The Kissing Booth 3 Takes Place The Summer Before Elle Goes To College
Again, as I said earlier, not everything can take place in high school the whole time. Considering the very end of The Kissing Booth 2 had Elle and Lee graduating from high school – and Noah is already in college – viewers could probably assume that the last movie will be about the lead-up to what the fall will bring. But this time, the movie will be taking place in the summer before their trips to college. Who knows if The Kissing Booth will even make an appearance this time around. Maybe at a summer fair?
Elle Has A Major Decision To Make About Her Future
In the last movie, we see that Elle has gotten into two top schools in the country – Harvard and Berkeley. Her boyfriend, Noah, attends Harvard, but her best friend, Lee, and he is going to Berkeley. Since childhood they have always wanted to go to the same college together. According to Netflix's description for the movie, in The Kissing Booth 3, with the summer winding down, it’s up to Elle to make one of the most important decisions of her life – where to go to college and whether to continue her life with her boyfriend or with her best friend in college.
Either way, she’s going to get a great education because it’s Harvard and Berkeley, but at the same time, it’s no doubt going to be a hard decision considering she cares so much about the two of them. And since the schools are on completely opposite ends of the country, it’s going to make the decision even harder. But this is a rom-com, so expect some fun moments too.
Filming Is Already Completed
The filming for The Kissing Booth 3 has been completed for some time – in fact, it was done all the way back in 2019, when they filmed The Kissing Booth 2. Joey King recently revealed that they actually filmed the two movies back to back (via Deadline). It’s almost like they predicted that 2020 would be a bad time to film something, huh?
Even so, it’s good to know that filming is already done and that now, all that needs to take place is a little bit of post-production and patience.
The Main Cast Is All Returning
Confirmed by Netflix themselves, the main cast of the first two The Kissing Booth movies will be returning to this one. Joey King will be returning as Elle, followed by Joel Courtney as Lee and Jacob Elordi as Noah.
Meganne Young will be coming back as Lee’s girlfriend, Rachel, and even Taylor Zakhar Perez will be coming back as Marcos Pena from the second movie. Maisie Richardson-Sellers will also be making a return as Chloe, Noah’s friend (and former enemy of Elle) from Boston. Not only that but, of course, the classic '80s queen Molly Ringwald will be coming back as well, the mother to Noah and Lee. A true reunion for a fitting end.
There Will Be A Third Kissing Booth Book
Since The Kissing Booth first premiered, the films have been based on books – specifically, a book that first started out on the popular writing website, Wattpad, but became so popular it became an actual novel and a bestseller at that. A sequel book, The Kissing Booth: Going the Distance came out in 2020 as well and the film came not long after that.
While there hasn’t been a third book released yet, the author herself has confirmed that the third book in the trilogy, The Kissing Booth: One Last Time, will be coming out sometime in 2021, around the same time that the movie will be coming out.
There’s Already Been A Sneak Peek Released
Since the film was already finished way back in 2019, the post-production phase is well underway, but that doesn’t mean that sneak peeks aren’t out. While there hasn’t been a trailer yet, Netflix actually released a sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3 two days after The Kissing Booth 2 was released on the site. Talk about preparing the audience a year in advance.
In the sneak peek, we see Elle having fun with her friends and her boyfriend over the summer, as friends do, when she receives a call from Harvard admissions, reigniting her big issue that ended the last movie. While there’s not much more to the sneak peek, it’s still fun to see the direction in which the movie is going, which will make fans crave an actual trailer even sooner.
With all this news that has come out, hopefully some more on the release date will be dropping soon. What are you looking forward to in the upcoming The Kissing Booth sequel? What other Netflix films are you excited for? See the full list of Netflix movies coming in 2021 here.