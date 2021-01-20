Ben Affleck Literally Threw Ana De Armas Gift From His Kids Out With The Trash

Ben Affleck has three children from his time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and in June 2020, two of the kids, Samuel and Seraphina, were seen going on a walk with Affleck and Ana de Armas, and the latter was carrying a life-sized cardboard cutout of the latter. It was an amusing gift that the Affleck kids procured for their father, and the cutout was later set out on his home’s lawn. Now that Affleck is no longer romantically involved with de Armas, he decided to ditch Cardboard Ana too, with ET Online sharing photographs of an employee from a landscaping company putting the cutout in the garbage.