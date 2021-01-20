Ben Affleck Literally Threw Ana De Armas Gift From His Kids Out With The Trash

Leave a Comment
Earlier this week marked the end of an era… a short era, but one that nonetheless captured a lot of attention. After a little under a year of dating, actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up, and it was said that their separation was “mutual” and “completely amicable.” However, in the aftermath of the breakup, Affleck has thrown out a de Armas-themed gift his kids gave him.
Ben Affleck has three children from his time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and in June 2020, two of the kids, Samuel and Seraphina, were seen going on a walk with Affleck and Ana de Armas, and the latter was carrying a life-sized cardboard cutout of the latter. It was an amusing gift that the Affleck kids procured for their father, and the cutout was later set out on his home’s lawn. Now that Affleck is no longer romantically involved with de Armas, he decided to ditch Cardboard Ana too, with ET Online sharing photographs of an employee from a landscaping company putting the cutout in the garbage.
It was previously noted the main reason Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up was because the latter didn’t want to be based in Los Angeles, which caused problems for Affleck since he needed to stay in the area to be close to his kids. So although, as ET’s own source put it, the actors have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” it was nonetheless time to move on, and evidently Affleck felt part of that process required that the de Armas cardboard cutout be trashed. Whatever helps him move past this, I suppose.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met one another in late 2019 when they worked on the upcoming thriller Deep Water, which also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rey Howery and Finn Wittrock. By the following March, rumors of Affleck and de Armas dating started swirling around when they were photographed together in Cuba and Costa Rica. At the end of April 2020, de Armas confirmed on social media that she was indeed dating Affleck.
It seemed like the two had some good times together. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in them quarantining together, but they also went on more trips, like vacationing with Jennifer Garner and the Affleck children. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas looked to still be very much in love when Deep Water reshoots occurred in November 2020, and in the following month, it was reported that de Armas was putting her home in Venice California on the market so she could move in with Affleck. In the end though, things didn’t work out for this couple, so now they’ve gone their separate ways.
As for what these two have coming up professionally besides Deep Water (fingers crossed they’ll be cordial with one another during the Deep Water press tour), Ben Affleck will also be seen later this year in the Ridley Scott-directed movie The Last Duel, which sees him reuniting with Matt Damon. Affleck is also set to reprise Batman for The Flash and has a number of directorial efforts lined up, including Keeper of the Lost City for Disney. As for Ana de Armas, she’s appearing in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond outing, as Paloma, as well as playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ professional and personal endeavors. Don’t forget to scan through our 2021 release schedule to learn what movies are coming out later this year.