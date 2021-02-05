John David Washington And Zendaya: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Malcolm And Marie Stars

John David Washington and Zendaya star in the new Netflix original movie Malcolm and Marie. The two actors play a couple whose relationship is tested during one night. It was written and directed by Sam Levinson (best known for writing Euphoria). Malcolm and Marie was one of the first major films created during the lockdown. Many people heard of Malcolm and Marie because of how it was created but stayed for actors on the rise Zendaya and John David Washington.

Zendaya has been acting since she was 14, but over the last few years, she has shown that she’s a force in Hollywood. John David Washington also appeared in movies at a young age, because of his famous father, but he really started to establish his acting career in 2015. After watching Malcolm and Marie, you may want some more Zendaya and John David Washington films and TV series in your life, so here are a few suggestions.