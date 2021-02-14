Henry Cavill: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Superman Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superman has been around for decades, and many actors in the past have taken on the challenge to accurately portray the famous superhero for fans to enjoy. Most recently, Henry Cavill has signed on to that role, and while some of the movies he has been in have been questionable (ah, Batman V. Superman), there’s no denying that Cavill fits the part.

However, Cavill is known for plenty of other roles besides playing the red-caped superhero, most that fans of the actor should watch if they want to get a taste for what Cavill can do. From big films like Justice League to hit TV shows like The Witcher, this is what you should watch if you like Henry Cavill.