5 Marvel Characters Joey King Would Be Perfect To Play

The commonality of Netflix rom-com stars acquiring comic book movie fame is growing rapidly, following Black Adam’s casting of Noah Centineo (whose To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Lana Condor debuted in X-Men: Apocalypse) and Always Be My Maybe’s Randall Park winning over fans of Marvel movies with his Jimmy Woo portrayal. At this rate, I would not be surprised if Joey King of The Kissing Booth fame was next in line.

However, like some other Netflix rom-com stars before her, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native would not actually be making her superhero adaptation debut with a part in the the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may recall when she played a child prisoner of the Pit eventually identified as a young Talia Al Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises. Just a few years later, she appeared on Season 3 of The Flash as Frankie Kane, the magnetic metahuman also known as Magenta.