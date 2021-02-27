The Harry Potter Characters We Wish We Saw More Of In The Books

The Harry Potter series has plenty of characters with amazing stories to share. It’s filled to the brim with the wonderful world of Harry Potter, and the characters and magic he runs into along the way. We learn about the life of Ron Weasley, and what it’s like to grow up in a poor but loving family in the wizarding world. We learn about Hermione Granger and the troubles she has to go through as a muggleborn. Truly, there is so much to see.

But, that doesn’t change the fact that there are many Harry Potter characters to see and talk about, some of which could have been included more in their stories, actions, and words through the course of the seven books, and therefore the eight movies. But who exactly are these members of the Harry Potter books that I think deserved more page time? Look no further than this list.