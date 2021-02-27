How To Watch Promising Young Woman, Nomadland And Other 2021 Golden Globe Nominated Movies Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It is common when moviegoers, by the middle of Awards Season, have not had the chance or even access to see all the nominees, but in the case of the 2021 Golden Globes, they have little to no excuse. This year, it is easier to get your hands on the most acclaimed frontrunners - such as the beautiful Nomadland, David Fincher’s love letter to Old Hollywood in Mank, or Carey Mulligan at her most badass in Promising Young Woman - than ever before and we are going to show you how. The following is quick, convenient guide of how to watch each film nominated for Best Picture (and other categories) on streaming or for a digital rental, starting with a healthy dose of drama.