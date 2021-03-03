Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Poster Includes An Epic WandaVision Crossover

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the entertainment industry, recently extending its scope to shows on Disney+. WandaVision officially kicked off Phase Four, and there are a number of film and TV projects currently in the works. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the midst of production, and there are countless rumors about its possible contents. A new piece of fan art recently went viral, including an awesome reference to WandaVision.
It's currently unclear what Spider-Man: No Way Home will be about, but Far From Home left a ton of narrative threads to be pulled from. This is especially true for the post-credits scene, which revealed Nick Fury with the Krulls in space. Marvel fans are patiently waiting the conclusion to WandaVision on Disney+, and some awesome fan art for Spider-Man's threequel has imagined Wanda's hex extending worldwide. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Wanda's power is seemingly limitless, and some fans are hoping that her abilities in WandaVision trigger the inclusion of mutants in the MCU. The finale's events remain to be seen, but it's awesome to imagine Spider-Man viewing the anomaly from space in No Way Home.
This epic image comes to us from the Instagram of acclaimed digital artist Boss Logic. They've got millions of followers on the social media platform, thanks to awesome fan art centering around franchises like the MCU and Star Wars. And as WandaVision continues to dominate pop culture, it would be awesome to see the show's events affect movie projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While we aren't actually expecting a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that will feature Wanda's hex, Tom Holland's third solo flick still has the potential to be affected by WandaVision. After all, the upcoming finale should bleed directly into future projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Scarlet Witch is expected to have a significant role. And with Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme serving as Peter's latest mentor in No Way Home, the path is clear.
Doctor Strange's mysterious role in Spider-Man: No Way Home is the catalyst behind many of the most popular theories regarding the threequel. Fans are expecting the multiverse to factor in, especially with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles from the previous two Spider-Man franchises. There were also rumors about both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Peter Parker, but Tom Holland has shut those down.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.