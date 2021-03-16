Netflix’s The Gray Man Has Begun Filming, Here’s How The Russos Celebrated

Nothing beats showing off a good ol’ classic clapperboard to announce to the world that your movie is now shooting. It’s an even bigger deal with The Gray Man considering how long this movie has been in development. A decade ago, The Gray Man was being put together with Brad Pitt in mind to star and The Lost City of Z’s James Gray being lined up to direct. But by 2015, that version of the movie was shelved, and it was only July 2020 when Joe and Anthony Russo were announced to direct. In addition to The Gray Man marking their fifth collaboration with Chris Evans following the latter two Captain America movies and latter two Avengers movies, Joe Russo also co-wrote the script with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who penned all three Captain America movies, Thor: The Dark World, Infinity War and Endgame.