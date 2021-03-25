Upcoming Ezra Miller Movies: What's Ahead For The Flash Star

This past weekend, movie lovers and comic book fans finally got an opportunity to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League, the unlikely director's cut to WB's DC team-up movie. The restored four-hour blockbuster was twice the length of the theatrical cut, and it gave audiences everywhere a better opportunity to see Ezra Miller's take on The Flash, a comic book character they'll play once more in an upcoming spin-off movie.

While the theatrical version of Justice League was widely panned, Ezra Miller's quick (and quick-witted) portrayal of the super-speeder was well-received by critics and audiences alike, though it wasn't the first time that the actor impressed with their versatile talents. That said, between their commitments to the DCEU and the Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them franchise, the artist certainly keeps themselves busy, and they have a variety of projects to keep an eye on in the months and years ahead — including a few smaller films that return Miller to their character-driven roots. If you're an Ezra Miller fan, here's what The Flash actor has coming up next, including Invincible!