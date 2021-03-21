Marvel’s Kevin Feige Addresses Young Avengers Rumors

There are a number of exciting things coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next few years. Phase Four alone is set to introduce new characters like the Eternals and Shang-Chi to the sprawling, big-screen franchise. The MCU will also eventually introduce teams like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, but there’s another certain group fans have been pining for -- the Young Avengers! And with evidence mounting in favor of the team coming together, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige was recently asked about the possibility of them showing up.
With so much happening in the MCU right now, it seems that everyone wants to pick Kevin Feige’s brain about future plans. The super producer is, however, skilled at deflecting questions, given his many years of interview experience. Nevertheless, when he was asked about the Young Avengers, he gave a diplomatic response:
As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it's always subverting expectations, it's always half the fun as meeting them. But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they're part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I'm happy to say everybody that's here, certainly where I'm sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can't wait to show them the world.
Kevin Feige certainly didn’t spill any beans while chatting with EW, but he did acknowledge the potential for new kinds of characters. In other words, there’s always a chance the Young Avengers will show up at some point in the future.
The Young Avengers were originally introduced as part of a twelve-issue comic book series that dropped back in 2005. The team features young characters with connections to established Marvel heroes like Captain America and Hawkeye. In time, the group became a hit with fans and has seen different iterations over the years.
Although the Young Avengers have yet to make their formal MCU debut, there are plenty of reasons to believe a version of the team is being assembled. Back in 2019, it was revealed that Disney+’s Hawkeye would introduce Clint Barton’s protege, Kate Bishop, an aspiring archer. WandaVision also recently introduced fans to Wanda Maxmioff and Vision’s two sons, Billy and Tommy, who are also known as teen superheroes Wiccan and Speed, respectively.
Meanwhile, Disney+’s Ironheart will mark the debut of prodigy Riri Williams, who builds her own version of the Iron Man armor. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also include teen hero America Chavez. And let’s not forget that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will give us more of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie, who (in the comics) takes on the mantle of Stature.
So despite the lack of an official confirmation from Kevin Feige, there’s definitely reason to believe the fan-favorite team is coming. But as with other things in the MCU, we’ll just have to be patient.