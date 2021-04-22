15 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In May 2021

We weren’t lying when we said that this month’s Netflix lineup was impressive. A wide variety of thrills are available, with quite a few prime options to choose from. However, you’re going to have to keep an eye on the schedule throughout May 2021, as titles are subject to change and availability. Also, keep in mind that unless noted, all titles will be available on the first of the month! Last, but not least, should you find yourself running out of titles from May’s assortment, you can always see what April 2021 brought to the table, as we wait for June’s lineup to drop around this time next month.